EU drafts 'Buy European' rules for public tenders to curb foreign dependence

The EU is set to introduce new procurement rules favouring European companies in strategic sectors, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, particularly from China.

Reuters | New Eu Procurement Rules Will Seek To Harness The European Unions Collective Purchasing Power To Favour The Blocs Own Companies And Reduce Dependence On Foreign Suppliers | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:26 IST
EU drafts 'Buy European' rules for public tenders to curb foreign dependence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • European Union

New EU procurement ‌rules ​will seek to harness the European Union's collective purchasing power to favour the bloc's own companies and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, a draft document seen by Reuters shows.

The measures stop short of a blanket "Buy European" requirement, ‌but would allow European authorities to rule out bids for big public contracts that have less than 50% European content and favour EU companies in strategic sectors. Although the draft document does not specifically name China, the European Commission has already put forward other Buy European policies as it seeks to reduce ‌China's dominance of critical materials production and narrow a trade gap that expanded by 10% in the first four months of this year.

The proposal, ‌which could change before publication and will require endorsement from the 27 EU member states, would make it harder for authorities to award contracts largely on the basis of cost to counter the cheap goods offered by heavily subsidised Chinese companies. An outline timetable had shown the Commission, the EU executive, would outline the public procurement proposals on July 1, but the timetable ⁠now schedules ​the announcement for early September. EU officials ⁠have given no reason for the delay.

Public procurement accounts for around 15% of the EU's GDP, according to the draft proposal, equating to about €2.5 trillion ($2.86 trillion) based on the EU's ⁠2025 GDP. That makes it one of the bloc's most powerful economic policy tools for tackling intense international competition and supply chain vulnerability.

"The way public buyers spend money ​has become a matter of strategic relevance," the draft says. PROPOSAL TACKLES SECURITY THREATS

The proposal increases the security role of public procurement in that ⁠it allows authorities to examine whether a bidder's ownership, control or financing structure creates a risk of foreign interference. Buyers could also take into account whether companies are subject to third-country laws that ⁠may ​force disclosure of sensitive information or otherwise interfere with the contract's performance.

Contracts would have to be awarded on the basis of the "best price-quality ratio", with quality criteria accounting for at least 30% of the total score and at least 50% for labour-intensive contracts. The proposed new regulation would replace the ⁠EU's three existing public procurement directives, thereby reducing national discretion in how the rules are applied.

Authorities would be encouraged, and in some cases required, to take ⁠account of risks linked to critical ⁠infrastructure, cybersecurity, supply-chain disruptions, strategic dependencies and foreign influence when awarding contracts. The regulation would also create an EU-wide digital procurement system, including electronic business credentials, interoperability rules for procurement platforms and national and EU-level procurement data spaces designed to ‌improve transparency, oversight and cross-border ‌access to contracts.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026