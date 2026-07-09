DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 9

For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

THURSDAY, JULY 9 JAKARTA/WELLINGTON/SYDNEY– Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at strengthening India's Act East Policy. (To July 11) BISHKEK - Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari visits Kyrgyzstan to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the UN, SCO, OIC and ECO (Final Day) ANKARA - ‌Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu visits Turkiye to attend the NATO Summit-related events (Final Day) BEIJING - Namibia's President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be in China where she will hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping and other senior government officials. (To July 11)

NEW YORK - Swiss President Guy Parmelin will visit the United States and meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (Final Day) TOKYO - Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand is scheduled to visit Japan (to July 11).

MINSK - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Belarus (Final Day) STOCKHOLM - Sweden Minister of Defense Pål Jonson and Minister of Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin will receive a Swiss delegation led by Minister of Defense Martin Pfister for a bilateral meeting. Welcoming ceremony will ‌take place outside Rosenbadsparken at 11:15 AM CET. - 0900 GMT BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks. - 1300 GMT

KUALA LUMPUR - Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will undertake an official visit to Malaysia (To July 11). ATHENS - President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and energy ministers of Bulgaria and Moldova speak at an ‌Economist conference in Athens on "Progress in an age of upheaval". BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting

TEHRAN - 26th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999 JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 21st anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 15th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

PARIS - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation of senior government officials will visit France where he is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on July 10 in what has been described as an opportunity to reset bilateral relations. (To July 12) BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and his Slovenian counterpart, Tone Kajzer, speak to reporters following their closed-door meeting. - 1415 GMT BRUSSELS – ⁠EU Economic and Financial ​Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11

GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day MUMBAI - 19th anniversary of the deadly ⁠bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13

NORWAY - German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visits Norway and holds meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide (to July 14). SEOUL - Member of the British royal family, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, will make a three-day trip to South Korea. (To July 15) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

LONDON - UK finance minister Rachel Reeves gives annual 'Mansion House' ⁠speech in London's financial district, including details of future AI regulation. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council Meeting

PARIS - Bastille Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18

GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 19

SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean Presidency Election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 20 MANILA - ASEAN foreign ministers hold ​an annual meeting.

CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 WASHINGTON, D.C - Lebanese President Joseph Aoun meets US President Donald Trump.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 26th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU-UK summit

OSLO – 15th ⁠anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 24 MANILA - The Philippines hosts foreign ministers from 59 countries to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day

GLOBAL – 112th anniversary of the beginning of ⁠World War ​1 PERU – 205th anniversary of Independence

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To August 7) WARSAW – Poland marks 82nd anniversary of its war-time Warsaw uprising against the Nazi occupation.

CHINA – 99th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 81st Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026 (To August 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 81st Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 ISLAMABAD – 79th anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule

LEBANON - Hezbollah marks 20th anniversary of its "divine victory" - the end of its war with Israel. TRALEE, Ireland - 2026 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To August 18) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (To ⁠August 30)

TOKYO – 81st anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two NEW DELHI – 79th anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule

LIECHTENSTEIN – 220th anniversary of Independence - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day MOSCOW – 34th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 DAMASCUS, Syria - 13th ⁠anniversary of nerve gas attack that killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the ⁠edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY - 37th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW - Poland marks the 37th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989

KYIV – 35th anniversary of Independence WASHINGTON, D.C. – 214th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War ‌of 1812. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day

PARIS – 82nd anniversary of ‌the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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