Hong Kong stocks set for strongest week in over a year on China internet gains
Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, marking their best weekly performance in over a year, driven by improved sentiment towards Chinese internet companies.
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, headed for their best weekly performance in over a year, as sentiment toward Chinese internet companies brightened, while mainland Chinese shares also headed for weekly gains fuelled by a rally in chip stocks.
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