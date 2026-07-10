Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Microplastic pollution has become one of the defining environmental challenges of the Anthropocene because it does not stay where it is produced. Tiny plastic particles move through rivers, oceans, soils, wastewater systems, food chains, and even biological tissues. A new perspective article in Microplastics, authored by Mina Popović and Nevenka Rajić of University Union-Nikola Tesla in Serbia, argues that the next phase of microplastic mitigation must move beyond capture and disposal toward engineered biological breakdown.

According to the paper, microbes already know how to colonize plastic. The challenge is turning that natural capability into controlled, measurable, safe, and scalable remediation systems.

The plastisphere is the problem - and the clue

Microplastics are not inert fragments drifting through the environment. Once they enter water, they become habitats. Microbial communities form on their surfaces, creating what scientists call the "plastisphere." These plastic-bound biofilms can persist far longer than microbial communities on natural organic particles because the plastic substrate itself resists breakdown.

This persistence creates risks. Microplastic particles can act as floating carriers for pathogens, invasive species, antibiotic resistance genes, and chemical contaminants. The study describes them as synthetic islands capable of moving biological and chemical threats across ecosystems and into sensitive habitats and seafood chains.

However, the plastisphere also offers a scientific opportunity. The same biofilms that make microplastics ecologically dangerous may hold the biological machinery needed to break them down. The paper explains that plastic colonization begins with a "Phase Zero" conditioning film, where organic molecules such as proteins, lipids, polysaccharides, and humic acids attach to the plastic surface and make it easier for pioneer microbes to settle.

A carp-gut microbe shows what biological breakdown can look like

The most notable evidence in the paper comes from Hafnia paralvei UUNT_MP29, a newly isolated strain from the gut of common carp. The researchers exposed this strain to pristine low-density polyethylene and polystyrene for 16 days without abiotic pretreatment. The results showed polymer-specific changes: LDPE recorded a Carbonyl Index of 0.4594 and a 10.95 °C drop in maximum decomposition temperature, while polystyrene recorded a Carbonyl Index of 0.3235 and a 10.80 °C drop, with both substrates showing intense surface pitting.

These are important signals. A higher Carbonyl Index indicates oxygen-containing chemical changes in the plastic structure, while reduced thermal stability suggests the polymer has become easier to destabilize. In simpler terms, the microbe did not merely sit on the plastic surface; it appeared to chemically and physically weaken the material.

The study also reports that LDPE mass loss followed a staged pattern. After an initial active degradation window, mass reduction reached 21.05% ± 1.10% by Day 10 and 24.10% ± 1.25% by Day 16 before entering a plateau, suggesting that the easiest-to-access regions of the plastic were consumed first, while more resistant crystalline portions slowed further breakdown.

The finding is promising, but it should not be oversold. A controlled 16-day laboratory result is not the same as a field-ready solution. Still, it provides a valuable proof of concept: biological systems can create measurable structural changes in plastics long considered highly resistant.

Proof must go deeper than surface scars

The paper warns against weak claims of "biodegradation." Many studies rely on weight loss, surface roughness, or visible pitting as evidence that plastic has degraded. The authors argue that these measures can be misleading. A plastic fragment may look damaged while simply breaking into smaller, more hazardous particles.

To address this, the paper proposes a four-part Biodegradability Index. The framework gives 40% weight to carbon mineralization, 30% to molecular weight reduction, 20% to fragmentation and surface dynamics, and 10% to ecotoxicity clearance.

This is not merely a technical measurement issue but a governance challenge. Regulators, wastewater utilities, investors, and environmental agencies need standards that distinguish real remediation from cosmetic degradation. A process that fragments plastic into submicron shards without mineralizing it could worsen the problem while appearing successful.

The ecotoxicity component is especially important. Plastic degradation can release additives such as phthalates, alkylphenols, and bisphenols. The study thus includes aquatic bioassays, such as Vibrio fischeri and Daphnia magna tests, to ensure that breakdown products do not create downstream toxicity.

Environmental technologies should be judged by verified outcomes: carbon conversion, reduced molecular weight, safe end-products, and no hidden toxic legacy.

The next frontier: AI-managed wastewater biology

The paper proposes a hybrid treatment architecture that combines Advanced Oxidation Processes with Membrane Bioreactors. The logic is practical. Biology alone can be slow, especially for crystalline, high-molecular-weight plastics. Chemical oxidation alone can be energy-intensive and may generate byproducts. A hybrid system uses each tool where it performs best.

In the proposed model, upstream Advanced Oxidation Processes use UV, hydrogen peroxide, or ozone to weaken plastic particles and introduce reactive chemical "handles." The pre-treated fragments then move into Membrane Bioreactors, where specialized microbial communities remain concentrated long enough to drive further depolymerization and mineralization.

Artificial intelligence adds the control layer. The study describes inline sensors using micro-Raman or micro-FTIR detection to monitor particle size, polymer chemistry, and treatment conditions. AI systems could then adjust chemical dosing, UV intensity, residence time, oxygen levels, and membrane pressure in real time, helping maintain degradation efficiency while reducing membrane fouling and protecting microbial communities from toxic shock.

In a nutshell, the paper insists that microplastic mitigation will require smarter environmental infrastructure. Wastewater systems of the future may need to function less like filters and more like controlled biological reactors, combining chemistry, microbiology, sensors, membranes, and machine learning.

For countries with weak waste management systems, especially in the Global South, advanced biological treatment could eventually offer a pathway to reduce plastic leakage into rivers and oceans. But affordability, local maintenance capacity, biosafety, energy demand, and regulatory oversight will determine whether such systems become globally useful or remain confined to advanced laboratories and high-income utilities.