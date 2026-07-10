World Bank Warns Global Waste Could Rise 50% by 2050

The World Bank has released the latest edition of its flagship What a Waste 3.0 report, warning that global municipal solid waste could increase by 50 percent by 2050 unless countries strengthen waste management policies and invest in more sustainable systems.

The report was launched on 29 May 2026 at the World Bank Tokyo Development Learning Center (TDLC), where government officials, development partners, technical experts and practitioners gathered to discuss global waste trends and practical solutions for advancing a circular economy.

Drawing on data from 217 countries and economies and 262 cities, the report estimates that the world generated around 2.6 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste in 2022. It also shows that improvements in waste management infrastructure have not kept pace with the rapid growth in waste, especially in developing regions.

Integrated Planning Needed for Sustainable Waste Management

During the launch, World Bank Global Lead for Solid Waste Management and Circularity Kremena Ionkova, who also led the report, stressed the importance of expanding waste collection services, improving controlled disposal and building financially sustainable waste management systems. Speakers highlighted the close links between waste management, climate change, public health and economic development, noting that stronger systems can deliver environmental as well as social and economic benefits.

The event also introduced an upcoming World Bank technical note on Waste-to-Energy (WtE). Presented by TDLC Senior Program Officer Rieko Kubota, the note explains that WtE technologies can reduce waste volumes and recover energy, but only when supported by reliable waste supplies, strong institutions, stable financing and long-term operational capacity. Experts emphasised that WtE should form one part of an integrated waste management strategy rather than being treated as a standalone solution.

Japan's Experience Offers Practical Lessons

Officials from Japan's Ministry of the Environment shared the country's progress in building a circular economy through long-term policy reforms, extended producer responsibility programmes and product-specific recycling regulations. They explained that clear legal frameworks, defined stakeholder responsibilities and sustained cooperation between government, industry and communities have helped improve recycling rates and resource efficiency over the past three decades.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) also presented examples of adapting Japanese waste management practices in African countries. The discussion highlighted common challenges faced by many developing cities, including low waste collection coverage, limited institutional capacity and financial constraints.

Participants agreed that strengthening basic waste collection and disposal services should remain the priority before introducing more advanced waste treatment technologies. The event concluded that gradual, locally tailored approaches are essential for building resilient waste management systems capable of supporting long-term circular economy goals.