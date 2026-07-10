Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Greece after window 'dislodged' 

Ryanair Said One Of Its Planes Was Forced Into An Emergency Landing At Thessaloniki Airport In Greece Shortly After Takeoff On Friday After Its Window Was Dislodged

Ryanair said ​one of its planes ​was forced into ‌an emergency ​landing at Thessaloniki airport in Greece shortly after take-off on ‌Friday after its window was "dislodged", with two industry sources saying a passenger was partially sucked out of a window. The ‌airline said one person received medical assistance, ‌but did not elaborate on the cause.

The plane was flying from Thessaloniki to Memmingen airport in Germany. "The aircraft landed normally ⁠and passengers ​returned ⁠to the terminal," Ryanair said in a statement.

Local media in Greece ⁠reported that a piece of engine broke off and ​smashed a window, causing the cabin to decompress ⁠and sucking one passenger partially out of the window. Two ⁠sources with ​knowledge of the incident relayed the same details to Reuters. Unverified videos posted on social media ⁠from the inside of the plane showed a broken window ⁠and ⁠oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling.