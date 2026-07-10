Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Greece after window 'dislodged' 

A Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Greece after a window was dislodged, reportedly due to a broken engine part, partially sucking a passenger out of the window.

Reuters | Ryanair Said One Of Its Planes Was Forced Into An Emergency Landing At Thessaloniki Airport In Greece Shortly After Takeoff On Friday After Its Window Was Dislodged | Updated: 10-07-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 16:26 IST
Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Greece after window 'dislodged' 
  • Country:
  • Greece

Ryanair said ​one of its planes ​was forced into ‌an emergency ​landing at Thessaloniki airport in Greece shortly after take-off on ‌Friday after its window was "dislodged", with two industry sources saying a passenger was partially sucked out of a window. The ‌airline said one person received medical assistance, ‌but did not elaborate on the cause.

The plane was flying from Thessaloniki to Memmingen airport in Germany. "The aircraft landed normally ⁠and passengers ​returned ⁠to the terminal," Ryanair said in a statement.

Local media in Greece ⁠reported that a piece of engine broke off and ​smashed a window, causing the cabin to decompress ⁠and sucking one passenger partially out of the window. Two ⁠sources with ​knowledge of the incident relayed the same details to Reuters. Unverified videos posted on social media ⁠from the inside of the plane showed a broken window ⁠and ⁠oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling.

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