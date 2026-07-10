Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Greece after window 'dislodged'
A Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Greece after a window was dislodged, reportedly due to a broken engine part, partially sucking a passenger out of the window.
- Country:
- Greece
Ryanair said one of its planes was forced into an emergency landing at Thessaloniki airport in Greece shortly after take-off on Friday after its window was "dislodged", with two industry sources saying a passenger was partially sucked out of a window. The airline said one person received medical assistance, but did not elaborate on the cause.
The plane was flying from Thessaloniki to Memmingen airport in Germany. "The aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal," Ryanair said in a statement.
Local media in Greece reported that a piece of engine broke off and smashed a window, causing the cabin to decompress and sucking one passenger partially out of the window. Two sources with knowledge of the incident relayed the same details to Reuters. Unverified videos posted on social media from the inside of the plane showed a broken window and oxygen masks dangling from the ceiling.