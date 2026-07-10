Reliance Industries Prepares for Q1 FY27 Financial Results Review

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced that its board of directors will convene on July 17, 2026, to evaluate and approve the company's unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027, which ended on June 30, 2026.

The company's regulatory filing on Friday stated that both standalone and consolidated financial results will be assessed, and an analyst meeting will follow to discuss these outcomes. This follows a record-breaking financial performance in the quarter ending March 31, 2026, due to significant growth in RIL's retail and digital sectors.

Investors are particularly keen on updates regarding Reliance's operations in oil-to-chemicals, oil and gas, retail, and digital services. The conglomerate, India's largest by market capitalization, remains focused on expanding its artificial intelligence and digital technology infrastructure as part of its strategic vision for growth.