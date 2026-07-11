Ukraine's Strategic Command: Challenging Russia's Long-range Strength

Ukraine has established a long-range impact command to target Russian energy and logistics, as part of its efforts to weaken Russia's capacity to wage war. Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian infrastructure, including oil refineries and fuel vessels, have pressured Moscow to halt diesel exports and affected its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Is Setting Up A Longrange Impact Command Within Its Armed Forces | Updated: 11-07-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 00:44 IST
Ukraine's Strategic Command: Challenging Russia's Long-range Strength
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Ukraine is intensifying its strategic offensive by setting up a 'long-range impact' command within its armed forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. The new command aims to further target Russia's energy and logistics, weakening Moscow's war capabilities in response to the ongoing conflict.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has effectively struck multiple Russian energy facilities, including the Ilsky oil refinery and the Ust-Luga oil refining complex, among others. These actions have led Russia to limit diesel exports to maintain domestic supply amidst a fuel crisis in Crimea.

The continued strikes have impacted a significant portion of Russian wheat exports, marking a shift from Ukraine's defensive operations. Despite the considerable damage, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unwavering, dismissing calls to negotiate peace as Ukraine receives internal backing from within Putin's circle for its peace proposals.

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