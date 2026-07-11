Emmanuel Wanyonyi Breaks 1000m World Record in Monaco

In an astounding display of athleticism, Kenyan runner Emmanuel Wanyonyi made history at the Monaco Diamond League.

Wanyonyi clocked in at two minutes and 11.83 seconds in the men's 1,000 metres event, besting the previous world record set by Noah Ngeny by 0.13 seconds.

This remarkable achievement comes 27 years after Ngeny’s record, placing Wanyonyi among the elite ranks in track and field history.