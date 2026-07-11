Emmanuel Wanyonyi Breaks 1000m World Record in Monaco
Emmanuel Wanyonyi, from Kenya, shattered the men's 1,000 metres world record at the Monaco Diamond League meet. Clocking in at two minutes and 11.83 seconds, he eclipsed the previous record held by compatriot Noah Ngeny, setting a new standard 27 years after the last record was established.
In an astounding display of athleticism, Kenyan runner Emmanuel Wanyonyi made history at the Monaco Diamond League.
Wanyonyi clocked in at two minutes and 11.83 seconds in the men's 1,000 metres event, besting the previous world record set by Noah Ngeny by 0.13 seconds.
This remarkable achievement comes 27 years after Ngeny’s record, placing Wanyonyi among the elite ranks in track and field history.