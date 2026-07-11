FAA Extends Flight Limits at Chicago O'Hare to Combat Congestion

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced an extension of flight limitations at Chicago O'Hare for another year to mitigate delays and congestion. The airport will adhere to a cap of 2,708 daily arrivals and departures, impacting operations for United and American Airlines to prevent last year's widespread delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Federal Aviation Administration On Friday Said It Will Extend Flight Cuts For Another Year At Chicago Ohare To Prevent Delays And Address Concerns About Congestion At The Busy United Airlines And American Airlines Hub The Agency In April Said It Would Limit Ohare To | Updated: 11-07-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 00:38 IST
FAA Extends Flight Limits at Chicago O'Hare to Combat Congestion
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The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has decided to extend flight restrictions at Chicago O'Hare for an additional year. This move aims to address ongoing congestion at the major hub, which is heavily utilized by United Airlines and American Airlines.

Initially imposed in April, the limitations restrict O'Hare to 2,708 flights each day from May 17 through October 24. The goal is to maintain near last year's operational levels, thereby avoiding the excessive delays experienced previously.

The decision forces the two major carriers to adjust their schedules, affecting future plans. By keeping flights capped, the FAA hopes to ensure smoother operations and better facilitate passenger flow at the bustling airport.

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