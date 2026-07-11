FAA Extends Flight Limits at Chicago O'Hare to Combat Congestion

The Us Federal Aviation Administration On Friday Said It Will Extend Flight Cuts For Another Year At Chicago Ohare To Prevent Delays And Address Concerns About Congestion At The Busy United Airlines And American Airlines Hub The Agency In April Said It Would Limit Ohare To

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has decided to extend flight restrictions at Chicago O'Hare for an additional year. This move aims to address ongoing congestion at the major hub, which is heavily utilized by United Airlines and American Airlines.

Initially imposed in April, the limitations restrict O'Hare to 2,708 flights each day from May 17 through October 24. The goal is to maintain near last year's operational levels, thereby avoiding the excessive delays experienced previously.

The decision forces the two major carriers to adjust their schedules, affecting future plans. By keeping flights capped, the FAA hopes to ensure smoother operations and better facilitate passenger flow at the bustling airport.