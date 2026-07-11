Shein's High-Stakes IPO: A New Chapter in Hong Kong

Shein, a major player in fast fashion, received the green light for its Hong Kong IPO this Friday, as confirmed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission's website. This approval marks the end of an arduous process that saw failed attempts in both New York and London, primarily due to geopolitical and regulatory challenges.

The company's valuation has seen a significant reduction from $100 billion in 2022 to between $40 billion and $50 billion for the upcoming listing. Despite this, Shein aims to raise billions by selling up to 8% of its shares. Backed by notable investors like SoftBank and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, the retailer has adapted its strategy to further align with its Chinese origins.

Shein's journey highlights the broader geopolitical tensions affecting Chinese enterprises seeking overseas listings. Criticized for its labor practices and data privacy issues, the company has faced scrutiny across the globe. Nonetheless, the Hong Kong IPO represents a strategic foothold in one of the world's bustling equity markets, heralding a new chapter for Shein.