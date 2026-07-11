Shein's High-Stakes IPO: A New Chapter in Hong Kong
Fast-fashion retailer Shein secures approval for a Hong Kong IPO, following setbacks in New York and London. Once valued at $100 billion, the company now aims for a valuation between $40 to $50 billion. This move embraces its Chinese roots amidst geopolitical tensions and challenges from labor practices to data privacy.
Shein, a major player in fast fashion, received the green light for its Hong Kong IPO this Friday, as confirmed by the China Securities Regulatory Commission's website. This approval marks the end of an arduous process that saw failed attempts in both New York and London, primarily due to geopolitical and regulatory challenges.
The company's valuation has seen a significant reduction from $100 billion in 2022 to between $40 billion and $50 billion for the upcoming listing. Despite this, Shein aims to raise billions by selling up to 8% of its shares. Backed by notable investors like SoftBank and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, the retailer has adapted its strategy to further align with its Chinese origins.
Shein's journey highlights the broader geopolitical tensions affecting Chinese enterprises seeking overseas listings. Criticized for its labor practices and data privacy issues, the company has faced scrutiny across the globe. Nonetheless, the Hong Kong IPO represents a strategic foothold in one of the world's bustling equity markets, heralding a new chapter for Shein.