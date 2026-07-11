U.S. Stock Market Faces Major Tests Amid Earnings and Geopolitical Tensions

The U.S. stock market prepares for a week of significant tests, with economic data, corporate earnings reports, and Middle East developments looming large. The S&P 500 has shown resilience, posting a second consecutive weekly gain, yet underlying tensions persist.

Geopolitical issues, such as the renewed tensions with Iran and fluctuations in oil prices, threaten market stability. Brent crude prices rise, sparking investor caution over potential impacts on shipping and supplies.

Investors keenly await the U.S. consumer price index report, a critical inflation gauge, which could pressure the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate hikes. Major banks like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs prepare to kick off the earnings season, promising insights into consumer and credit trends.