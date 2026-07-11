U.S. Intensifies Pressure on Iran Over Strait of Hormuz

The United States Is Demanding That Iran Publicly State It Will Stop Attacks On Ships In The Strait Of Hormuz And That All Lanes In The Strait Will Be Open To Shipping With No Tolls

The United States is calling for Iran to publicly announce the cessation of attacks on ships navigating through the Strait of Hormuz and ensure unimpeded passage for all vessels, as per senior U.S. officials on Friday.

This strategic waterway bears critical importance, with a fifth of the globe's oil supply coursing through it. Despite productive dialogues, Iran remains resolute in retaining control over the strait.

The U.S. demands non-aggressive undertakings from Iran, which also ties into the broader issue of Iran's nuclear materials, pushing negotiations further amidst regional tensions.