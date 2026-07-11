China and North Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Shifts
Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's unwavering commitment to its longstanding friendship with North Korea. Despite global challenges, the bond endures. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un highlighted their relationship's advancement to a 'new strategic level,' emphasizing solid cooperation between the two nations, as reported by North Korean state media.
In a recent statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that China's dedication to maintaining its traditional friendship with North Korea remains steadfast. According to North Korean state media on Saturday, Xi highlighted that this commitment would persist regardless of the evolving international scenario.
Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged the progress in bilateral relations, stating that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries had reached a 'new strategic level.' This announcement, reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), signifies strengthened ties amid shifting global dynamics.
The reassurances from both nations underscore the importance of their partnership, as they navigate the complexities of the international landscape together. This development marks a significant phase in the diplomatic relations between China and North Korea.