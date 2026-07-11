China and North Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Shifts

Chinese President Xi Jinping Said Chinas Commitment To Its Traditional Friendship With North Korea Would Not Change Regardless Of How The International Situation Evolves

In a recent statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that China's dedication to maintaining its traditional friendship with North Korea remains steadfast. According to North Korean state media on Saturday, Xi highlighted that this commitment would persist regardless of the evolving international scenario.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged the progress in bilateral relations, stating that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries had reached a 'new strategic level.' This announcement, reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), signifies strengthened ties amid shifting global dynamics.

The reassurances from both nations underscore the importance of their partnership, as they navigate the complexities of the international landscape together. This development marks a significant phase in the diplomatic relations between China and North Korea.