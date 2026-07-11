White Supremacist Indicted for Threatening Violence
A white supremacist in Pennsylvania faces federal indictment for threatening violence against a congress member, Muslims, transgender individuals, and Democrats. The Department of Justice revealed these charges, emphasizing the seriousness of threats made towards various groups and a political figure.
A federal grand jury has indicted a self-identified white supremacist from Pennsylvania after threatening violence against a member of Congress, Muslims, transgender people, and Democrats, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.
The indictment underscores the escalating issue of hate-driven threats, targeting both political and minority groups.
Officials emphasized the gravity of threats made against public figures and marginalized communities, signaling a commitment to uphold justice and prevent hate crimes.