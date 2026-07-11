U.S. Tightens Financial Grip: New Sanctions Target Iranian Regime

The Us Issued New Iranrelated Sanctions On Friday Targeting A Key Financier For Irans New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei And Other Individuals And Entities

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions targeting a prominent financier linked to Iran’s leadership and several other individuals and entities, following renewed attacks by Tehran on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions on Ali Ansari, a banker and businessman based in Dubai, known for financially supporting Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Alongside Ansari, the sanctions targeted Iran-based exchange houses and foreign front companies accused of moving billions annually for sanctioned Iranian banks through complex layers of shell entities. The U.S. aims to sever financial networks fueling Iran's regime, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott emphasized.

The sanctions coincide with a tumultuous week after Iranian actions against Qatari and Saudi tankers prompted a U.S. military response. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the U.S. commitment to isolating Iran's ruling elite from the global financial system, underscoring a strategic shift amid deteriorating U.S.-Iran relations.