Tragedy on Independence Day: Bahamian Plane Crash Claims 10 Lives

A tragic plane crash in the Bahamas claimed 10 lives on the country's 53rd Independence Day. The Cessna 402, operated by Flamingo Air, crashed shortly after takeoff. As investigations begin, the airline's operations are suspended. Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed sorrow over the unfortunate event during a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis Said On Friday That People Died After An Aircraft Crashed On One Of The Caribbean Countrys Islands Once Again | Updated: 11-07-2026 07:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 07:00 IST
Tragedy on Independence Day: Bahamian Plane Crash Claims 10 Lives
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A catastrophic plane crash marred the Bahamas' 53rd Independence Day celebrations, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 lives. The incident unfolded when a Cessna 402 aircraft plummeted into the bushes after encountering issues shortly after departing from Lynden Pindling International Airport at around 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis conveyed his condolences during a press conference, stating, "Once again, a chapter in our nation's story has been marked by tragedy." The aircraft, heading to San Andros Airport, had nine passengers and a pilot on board, with one initially surviving.

The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority launched a probe into the incident, and Flamingo Air, the Bahamas-based operator of the flight, has had its air operator certificate temporarily suspended. The airline pledges full cooperation with the authorities while details of the crash are being assembled.

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