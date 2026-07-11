Tragedy on Independence Day: Bahamian Plane Crash Claims 10 Lives

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis Said On Friday That People Died After An Aircraft Crashed On One Of The Caribbean Countrys Islands Once Again

A catastrophic plane crash marred the Bahamas' 53rd Independence Day celebrations, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 lives. The incident unfolded when a Cessna 402 aircraft plummeted into the bushes after encountering issues shortly after departing from Lynden Pindling International Airport at around 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis conveyed his condolences during a press conference, stating, "Once again, a chapter in our nation's story has been marked by tragedy." The aircraft, heading to San Andros Airport, had nine passengers and a pilot on board, with one initially surviving.

The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority launched a probe into the incident, and Flamingo Air, the Bahamas-based operator of the flight, has had its air operator certificate temporarily suspended. The airline pledges full cooperation with the authorities while details of the crash are being assembled.