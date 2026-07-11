Shake-Up at U.S. Intelligence: Bill Pulte Implements Major Staff Reductions

Acting Us Director Of National Intelligence Bill Pulte Announced A Third Round Of Staff Reductions On Friday After Being Urged By President Donald Trump In Recent Weeks To Shrink The Agencys Ranks Here Are Quotes And Details

Amidst ongoing debates about agency size and efficiency, Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, on Friday, confirmed a third round of staff reductions within the intelligence ranks.

This decision comes as a direct response to President Donald Trump's recent urging to shrink the agency's personnel numbers.

The staff reductions signify a notable administrative shift, sparking both concern and dialogue about potential effects on national security and operational integrity.