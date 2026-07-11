Shake-Up at U.S. Intelligence: Bill Pulte Implements Major Staff Reductions

Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte, has announced a third round of staff reductions. This decision follows President Donald Trump's recent requests to decrease the agency's personnel. The move marks significant administrative changes within the intelligence community, prompting reactions and discussions about its impact and future implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Acting Us Director Of National Intelligence Bill Pulte Announced A Third Round Of Staff Reductions On Friday After Being Urged By President Donald Trump In Recent Weeks To Shrink The Agencys Ranks Here Are Quotes And Details | Updated: 11-07-2026 07:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 07:38 IST
Shake-Up at U.S. Intelligence: Bill Pulte Implements Major Staff Reductions
Director of National Intelligence

Amidst ongoing debates about agency size and efficiency, Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte, on Friday, confirmed a third round of staff reductions within the intelligence ranks.

This decision comes as a direct response to President Donald Trump's recent urging to shrink the agency's personnel numbers.

The staff reductions signify a notable administrative shift, sparking both concern and dialogue about potential effects on national security and operational integrity.

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