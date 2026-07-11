U.S. Citizen Tests Positive for Ebola in Congo

A U.S. humanitarian worker in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has tested positive for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. The CDC is coordinating with the patient’s employer and other partners to prevent further transmission and identify high-risk contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Citizen Working For A Humanitarian Organization In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo Has Tested Positive For The Bundibugyo Ebola Virus | Updated: 11-07-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 07:33 IST
U.S. Citizen Tests Positive for Ebola in Congo
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A U.S. citizen employed by a humanitarian organization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been diagnosed with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The announcement was made on Friday.

The CDC is actively collaborating with the patient's employer, other federal agencies, and various partners in the DRC to mitigate the risk of further transmission. Efforts are underway to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the patient and are at high risk.

This coordination aims to effectively manage the situation and limit the spread of the virus, ensuring the safety of the patient and the community at large.

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