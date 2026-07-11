India and New Zealand Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Rising Challenges
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Christopher Luxon have elevated their nations' relations to a strategic partnership. This move, focused on shared democratic values and interests in the Indo-Pacific, comes amid rising anti-Indian sentiment and tensions in New Zealand's coalition government due to a free-trade deal.
In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have elevated the relations between their countries to a strategic partnership.
The announcement was made during talks in Auckland, emphasizing shared democratic values and mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
This milestone comes amidst rising anti-Indian sentiment in New Zealand, along with coalition tensions stirred by their free-trade agreement.