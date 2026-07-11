India and New Zealand Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Rising Challenges

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi And His New Zealand Counterpart Christopher Luxon Upgraded Their Nations Diplomatic Ties On Saturday

In a significant diplomatic development, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have elevated the relations between their countries to a strategic partnership.

The announcement was made during talks in Auckland, emphasizing shared democratic values and mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

This milestone comes amidst rising anti-Indian sentiment in New Zealand, along with coalition tensions stirred by their free-trade agreement.