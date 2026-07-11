Torrential Downpours Turn Black River into Crisis Zone in Missouri

A wave of thunderstorms caused flash flooding in the Ozark Mountains, trapping hundreds along the Black River. The National Guard airlifted 200 people to safety. Emergency teams rescued over 90 individuals, but challenges persisted with missing persons and difficult terrain. Missouri's governor declared a state of emergency for affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Flash Flooding Unleashed By Torrential Downpours From A Wave Of Thunderstorms Struck The Ozark Mountains In Rural Southeastern Missouri On Friday | Updated: 11-07-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 07:48 IST
Torrential Downpours Turn Black River into Crisis Zone in Missouri

Flash flooding from intense thunderstorms struck the Ozark Mountains in Missouri, leaving hundreds trapped in high waters along the Black River, officials reported.

National Guard helicopters rescued about 200 people, including many children, from Camp Taum Sauk. Meanwhile, rescue teams saved others stranded in Reynolds County as emergency operations continued throughout the day.

No fatalities were reported, though 20-30 missing persons were found safe. Heavy rains overnight transformed streams into torrents, prompting Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe to declare a state of emergency.

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