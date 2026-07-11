Russia's Logistic Hub in Tartous: A New Chapter in Syrian Relations

Russia plans to establish a commercial logistics hub in Tartous, Syria, to maintain its influence through economic means. Despite denials from Syrian officials, the project aligns with Moscow's strategy post-Assad. This development occurs amid geopolitical power plays involving the U.S., Russia, and Syria's evolving alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Hopes By Midjuly To Have A Commercial Logistics Hub Up And Running In One Of Two Berths At The Naval Base It Leases In The Syrian Port Of Tartous | Updated: 11-07-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 19:56 IST
Russia's Logistic Hub in Tartous: A New Chapter in Syrian Relations

Russia is setting its sights on establishing a commercial logistics hub at the Syrian port of Tartous by mid-July, leveraging one of two berths at the naval base it currently leases there. According to Syrian officials, the hub will handle a wide range of Russian goods, initially targeting cargo volumes of around 250,000 tons monthly.

The project signifies Russia's efforts to maintain its influence in Syria via economic channels following the 2024 overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, a long-standing ally. Despite some denials by Syria's General Authority for Ports and Customs, the Russian-Syrian Business Council has unveiled plans for this significant economic venture.

As the geopolitical stakes rise, the U.S. monitors these developments closely, aiming to ensure contracts are awarded to U.S. companies while limiting Moscow's military footprint. Meanwhile, Moscow's initiative underlines its strategy to reinforce its foothold in Syria amid shifting political and military dynamics.

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