Journalists Face Subpoena for Air Force One Reports
The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed New York Times journalists to testify before a grand jury after their reports on security concerns about President Donald Trump's new Qatari-donated Air Force One. The subpoenas, issued by Jay Clayton, represent an escalation in Trump's approach to independent news organizations.
The New York Times reported on Saturday that the U.S. Department of Justice has compelled several of its journalists to testify in front of a federal grand jury. This move follows their coverage of security concerns linked to President Donald Trump's newly acquired Qatari-donated Air Force One.
The subpoenas, issued by Manhattan's U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, were delivered to some journalists' homes by federal agents, according to the news outlet. The Times described this development as an unprecedented step in Trump's bid to undermine independent media outlets.
A Department of Justice spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the subpoenas to Reuters but clarified that the administration is focusing on the unauthorized release of classified information, not targeting journalists. The White House and Trump had yet to comment on the matter as of Wednesday.