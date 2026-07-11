Journalists Face Subpoena for Air Force One Reports

The New York Times Said On Saturday That The Us Department Of Justice Had Ordered Several Of Its Journalists To Testify Before A Federal Grand Jury After They Reported On Security Concerns Involving President Donald Trumps New Qataridonated Air Force One The Media Organization Said Subpoenas Were Issued On Friday

The New York Times reported on Saturday that the U.S. Department of Justice has compelled several of its journalists to testify in front of a federal grand jury. This move follows their coverage of security concerns linked to President Donald Trump's newly acquired Qatari-donated Air Force One.

The subpoenas, issued by Manhattan's U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, were delivered to some journalists' homes by federal agents, according to the news outlet. The Times described this development as an unprecedented step in Trump's bid to undermine independent media outlets.

A Department of Justice spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the subpoenas to Reuters but clarified that the administration is focusing on the unauthorized release of classified information, not targeting journalists. The White House and Trump had yet to comment on the matter as of Wednesday.