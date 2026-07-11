Tanzid Hassan's Heroics Lead Bangladesh to ODI Victory

Bangladeshs Tanzid Hassan Fell Narrowly Short Of A Century As He Guided His Team To A Sevenwicket Victory Over Hosts Zimbabwe On Saturday In Their Third One Day International Tanzid Scored Before Skying The Ball For A Catch At Long On As He Tried To Hit A Matchwinning Six At The Harare Sports Club But His Run Firstwicket Partnership With Soumya Sarkar Saw Bangladesh Most Of The Way Home As They Chased Down Zimbabwes Off Overs And Secured Victory With Balls To Spare The Home Side Were Put In To Bat With Wessly Madhevere Topscoring And Brad Evans Hitting After Losing Early Wickets Cheaply

Tanzid Hassan fell just short of a brilliant century, scoring an impressive 94 runs, to guide Bangladesh to a dominant seven-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe in their third One Day International clash.

Partnering with Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid forged a crucial 151-run opening stand that nearly covered the entire chase of Zimbabwe's 199-run target, ensuring triumph with 84 balls to spare.

Despite a series loss, Bangladesh secured a consolatory win, setting a competitive tone for the upcoming Twenty20 series in Bulawayo starting Wednesday.