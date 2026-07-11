Tanzid Hassan's Heroics Lead Bangladesh to ODI Victory
Tanzid Hassan narrowly missed a century, scoring 94, as he helped Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in their third ODI. His 151-run stand with Soumya Sarkar was pivotal in chasing Zimbabwe's 199. Despite losing the series, Bangladesh ended on a high, with a T20 series upcoming.
Tanzid Hassan fell just short of a brilliant century, scoring an impressive 94 runs, to guide Bangladesh to a dominant seven-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe in their third One Day International clash.
Partnering with Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid forged a crucial 151-run opening stand that nearly covered the entire chase of Zimbabwe's 199-run target, ensuring triumph with 84 balls to spare.
Despite a series loss, Bangladesh secured a consolatory win, setting a competitive tone for the upcoming Twenty20 series in Bulawayo starting Wednesday.