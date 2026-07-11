Contested Waters: Russia's New Economic Influence in Syria

Russia Hopes By Midjuly To Have A Commercial Logistics Hub Up And Running In One Of Two Berths At The Naval Base It Leases In The Syrian Port Of Tartous

Russia is endeavoring to launch a commercial logistics hub at the Tartous naval base in Syria, as part of efforts to bolster its Middle Eastern influence through economic channels. The hub, expected to be operational by mid-July, will handle a variety of Russian goods, according to Syrian officials.

The initiative aims for an initial cargo volume of 250,000 tons per month, with plans involving Russian wheat, grains, and other resources. This move follows the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a key Moscow ally. Russia's intent to sustain its presence is evident amidst U.S. pressure on Syria to engage with American firms.

Despite denials from Syria's General Authority for Ports and Customs, the project marks a turning point in the Russia-Syria economic liaison. A potential regular shipping line between Russia and Syria is on the horizon, pointing to strengthened bilateral trade relations, as Russia positions itself in the region's economic landscape.