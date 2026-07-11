Contested Waters: Russia's New Economic Influence in Syria
Russia plans to establish a commercial logistics hub in Syria's Tartous port amidst geopolitical tensions. Targeting 250,000 tons of cargo monthly, the project seeks to broaden Russia's influence post-Assad and strengthen ties via economic routes, despite U.S. concerns and the new Syrian leadership's Western alignments.
Russia is endeavoring to launch a commercial logistics hub at the Tartous naval base in Syria, as part of efforts to bolster its Middle Eastern influence through economic channels. The hub, expected to be operational by mid-July, will handle a variety of Russian goods, according to Syrian officials.
The initiative aims for an initial cargo volume of 250,000 tons per month, with plans involving Russian wheat, grains, and other resources. This move follows the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a key Moscow ally. Russia's intent to sustain its presence is evident amidst U.S. pressure on Syria to engage with American firms.
Despite denials from Syria's General Authority for Ports and Customs, the project marks a turning point in the Russia-Syria economic liaison. A potential regular shipping line between Russia and Syria is on the horizon, pointing to strengthened bilateral trade relations, as Russia positions itself in the region's economic landscape.
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