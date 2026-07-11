Tim Merlier Dominates Tour de France with Consecutive Wins

Belgian Tim Merlier Won Backtoback Sprints To Claim His Second Straight Tour De France Stage Win On Saturday

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier secured his second consecutive stage win in the Tour de France on Saturday, demonstrating his prowess in back-to-back sprints.

Representing Soudal Quick-Step, Merlier executed a last-second surge in stage eight to claim victory.

Four-time champion Tadej Pogacar successfully preserved his overall lead after the 180.4-km flat stage from Perigueux to Bergerac, while Jonas Vingegaard held onto second place in the race for the prestigious yellow jersey.