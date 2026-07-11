Tim Merlier Dominates Tour de France with Consecutive Wins

Tim Merlier achieved his second consecutive sprint victory in the Tour de France on Saturday. Riding for Soudal Quick-Step, he executed a last-minute attack to win stage eight. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead, with Jonas Vingegaard holding the second position in the race for the yellow jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgian Tim Merlier Won Backtoback Sprints To Claim His Second Straight Tour De France Stage Win On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 21:01 IST
Tim Merlier Dominates Tour de France with Consecutive Wins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier secured his second consecutive stage win in the Tour de France on Saturday, demonstrating his prowess in back-to-back sprints.

Representing Soudal Quick-Step, Merlier executed a last-second surge in stage eight to claim victory.

Four-time champion Tadej Pogacar successfully preserved his overall lead after the 180.4-km flat stage from Perigueux to Bergerac, while Jonas Vingegaard held onto second place in the race for the prestigious yellow jersey.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026