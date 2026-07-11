Tim Merlier Dominates Tour de France with Consecutive Wins
Tim Merlier achieved his second consecutive sprint victory in the Tour de France on Saturday. Riding for Soudal Quick-Step, he executed a last-minute attack to win stage eight. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead, with Jonas Vingegaard holding the second position in the race for the yellow jersey.
Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier secured his second consecutive stage win in the Tour de France on Saturday, demonstrating his prowess in back-to-back sprints.
Representing Soudal Quick-Step, Merlier executed a last-second surge in stage eight to claim victory.
Four-time champion Tadej Pogacar successfully preserved his overall lead after the 180.4-km flat stage from Perigueux to Bergerac, while Jonas Vingegaard held onto second place in the race for the prestigious yellow jersey.
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