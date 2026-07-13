India and US Poised for Landmark Trade Agreement
India and the United States are nearing the conclusion of a historic trade deal, with discussions moving smoothly according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal. Both governments are optimistic about signing, with no significant obstacles remaining. The agreement aims to strengthen trade ties and provide stability for businesses.
India is edging closer to finalizing a pivotal trade agreement with the United States, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal. During a media briefing on India's June 2026 trade data, Agarwal expressed confidence, stating, 'We don't see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations.'
Agarwal highlighted ongoing discussions and meetings between the two countries, reaffirming that engagements are progressing smoothly within the framework established by both sides. Notably, Indian and US delegations have exchanged visits in recent months to fortify the negotiation process.
With tariff discussions underway and India actively participating, Agarwal emphasized the progress achieved so far. Both nations continue to portray a positive outlook publicly, and with groundwork completed, the trade deal signing awaits the right timing. Meanwhile, trade flows, particularly in energy, remain robust as India and the US reinforce their commercial ties amid global uncertainties.
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