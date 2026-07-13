Cricketing Queens: Bryce, Charani, Wyatt-Hodge Nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the finalists for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June 2026. This month, the spotlight shines brightly on Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce, Indian spinner Shree Charani, and England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge, according to official sources from the ICC website.

The three exceptional athletes have been applauded for their phenomenal contributions during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Scotland's Kathryn Bryce, who demonstrated remarkable skill both with the bat and ball, powered her team to a triumphant tri-series prelude and delivered a key performance with a crucial 60-run knock against Ireland.

India's Shree Charani, ending as the tournament's top wicket-taker, made her mark with precise bowling, including impressive figures against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and South Africa, while Danni Wyatt-Hodge from England dominated batting charts, breaking records with 302 runs and championing England's charge with match-winning innings throughout.