Gulf Tensions Escalate: U.S.-Iran Missile Exchange

Over the weekend, U.S. and Iranian forces engaged in heavy missile and drone attacks, further igniting regional tensions and impacting global oil prices. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil transport, remains a focal point of conflict.

Iran reported targeting U.S. military facilities across the Gulf, while the U.S. retaliated by hitting Iranian defense systems. This exchange marks a significant escalation, challenging the recent U.S.-Iran agreement intending to reopen the strait and reduce hostilities.

The conflict has not only intensified in the Gulf but also affected global stability, with oil prices surging and international trade routes disrupted, creating heightened economic concerns worldwide.