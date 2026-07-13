Currency Turmoil: Pound Dips Amid US-Iran Tensions

The pound saw a slight decline on Monday as renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran caused fluctuations in currency markets. The conflict has led to heightened inflation concerns, driven by surging oil prices.

Military exchanges over the weekend included heavy missile and drone attacks, with Iran targeting U.S. facilities and closing the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. responded by striking Iranian air defense and radar sites, forcing up Brent crude oil prices by 2% to $77.60.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rose against several currencies, including the pound, as it remains a safe haven in times of uncertainty. Traders increased their bets on U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, supporting the dollar further.