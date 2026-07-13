Currency Turmoil: Pound Dips Amid US-Iran Tensions

The pound dropped slightly due to renewed geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have spurred inflation concerns and affected currency markets. This conflict led to a surge in oil prices and supported the U.S. dollar as a safe-haven currency, impacting sterling and speculation on interest rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:22 IST
Currency Turmoil: Pound Dips Amid US-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

The pound saw a slight decline on Monday as renewed hostilities between the U.S. and Iran caused fluctuations in currency markets. The conflict has led to heightened inflation concerns, driven by surging oil prices.

Military exchanges over the weekend included heavy missile and drone attacks, with Iran targeting U.S. facilities and closing the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. responded by striking Iranian air defense and radar sites, forcing up Brent crude oil prices by 2% to $77.60.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar rose against several currencies, including the pound, as it remains a safe haven in times of uncertainty. Traders increased their bets on U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, supporting the dollar further.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026