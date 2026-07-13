Grain Exports in Jeopardy: Ukraine-Russia Conflict Tightens Sea of Azov

Shipping restrictions in the Sea of Azov, following Ukrainian attacks, have disrupted Russian grain exports, a major global supplier. The curbs, not formally announced, impede entry and exit via the Kerch Strait, affecting market dynamics. If prolonged, these could significantly impact both global and domestic grain markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:30 IST
Grain Exports in Jeopardy: Ukraine-Russia Conflict Tightens Sea of Azov
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  • Russia

Shipping in the Sea of Azov, critical for Russia's grain exports, was restricted on Monday due to security concerns after Ukrainian assaults on vessels. These restrictions, effective since Friday, prompted wheat prices on Euronext to rise by 4%, reaching a six-week high, according to industry sources.

Despite the curbs, Russian authorities have not formally confirmed them. Vessels can move within the Sea of Azov but face limitations entering or exiting through the Kerch Strait or Azov-Don channel, which sector insiders disclosed to Reuters. The Kremlin has deferred inquiries regarding these restrictions to the Transport Ministry.

SovEcon consultancy's Andrey Sizov highlighted that prolonged restrictions could severely disrupt Russian export flows, escalate global prices, and lower domestic grain rates. The constraints add pressure on global markets as Russia starts its harvesting campaign amid cooler weather delaying shipments.

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