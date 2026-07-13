India's Textile Growth Overshadowed by Apparel Decline

India's textile exports saw a near 10% growth in June 2026, but a significant drop in apparel shipments resulted in stagnant overall textile and apparel exports for the month. The April-June quarter also showed weak trends, with a 2.95% decline in cumulative exports year-on-year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:50 IST
India's Textile Growth Overshadowed by Apparel Decline
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In June 2026, India's textile sector marked a nearly 10% growth in exports, yet the buoyancy was undermined by a significant decline in apparel shipments, resulting in overall flat textile and apparel exports, as per data from the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI).

The CITI report highlights that while textile exports increased by 9.64%, apparel exports witnessed a sharp 11.25% decline, affecting the total export figures, which recorded a marginal growth of just 0.21% year-on-year to USD 2.91 billion.

The first quarter of fiscal year 2027 reflected similar trends, with cumulative exports falling 2.95% year-on-year despite a rise in specific segments like handicrafts and cotton yarn. Apparel's downturn was notable, influencing the sector’s shrinking share of India's total merchandise exports.

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