Shein's Transition: Donald Tang Steps Down as Chairman Amidst IPO Challenges

Donald Tang, the Executive Chairman of Shein, is stepping down as his mission to take the company public reaches a critical stage, according to insider sources. Tang will transition to a senior advisory role after serving as the public face of Shein for three years.

A Chinese-American billionaire, Tang was picked for his experience bridging businesses between China and the US, and his connections in finance and politics. Known as the Western proxy for Shein's founder Sky Xu, his departure raises questions on the company's future leadership amidst a strenuous IPO journey.

Tang initially aimed for a New York IPO, lobbying politicians and defending the company against supply chain allegations. However, repeated IPO failures in New York and London, followed by a scandal in Paris, have marked a tumultuous tenure, leading Shein to plan a Hong Kong listing next.