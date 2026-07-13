Shubman Gill on Sharma and Kohli: 'The Backbone of Indian Batting'

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has underscored the vital contributions of cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the national team’s batting prowess. He described them as the backbone of the Indian lineup over the past decade, attributing their success to their experience, consistency, and ability to adapt across various conditions.

Addressing the media in Birmingham ahead of the first ODI against England, Gill elaborated on the team’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. India is looking to strength-test their squad combinations in the upcoming series, with veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah expected to play significant roles.

Following a disheartening 4-0 T20I series defeat to England, which included a record loss in the format, India aims to rebound with a revamped strategy in the 50-over matches. Meanwhile, riding high on their T20I success, England seeks to maintain its home advantage and momentum as the ODI series unfolds at Edgbaston.