Groundbreaking UK-Switzerland Trade Agreement to Revitalize Services Sector

Britain and Switzerland have sealed a transformative trade deal aimed at boosting services industries and allowing visa-free travel for workers in finance and other sectors. The agreement also seeks to eliminate mobile roaming fees and will enable UK nationals to use e-gates upon entering Switzerland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 19:30 IST
Groundbreaking UK-Switzerland Trade Agreement to Revitalize Services Sector
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  • United Kingdom

In a move set to invigorate the services sector, Britain and Switzerland have reached a landmark trade agreement. Announced on Monday, the deal promises to enhance business collaboration and abolish visa restrictions for workers, allowing them to commute between the two countries for up to 90 days annually.

According to Britain's Trade Secretary, Peter Kyle, this is the most significant services trade deal the UK has ever negotiated, projecting an annual export boost of £5.2 billion. The arrangement builds on the previous free trade agreement post-Brexit, focusing on services and digital trade capacities.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin emphasized the significance of the accord, calling it a stabilizing force amidst global protectionism. Both nations aim to scrap mobile roaming charges and ensure a strong intellectual property regime, underpinning further investments.

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