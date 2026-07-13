Groundbreaking UK-Switzerland Trade Agreement to Revitalize Services Sector

In a move set to invigorate the services sector, Britain and Switzerland have reached a landmark trade agreement. Announced on Monday, the deal promises to enhance business collaboration and abolish visa restrictions for workers, allowing them to commute between the two countries for up to 90 days annually.

According to Britain's Trade Secretary, Peter Kyle, this is the most significant services trade deal the UK has ever negotiated, projecting an annual export boost of £5.2 billion. The arrangement builds on the previous free trade agreement post-Brexit, focusing on services and digital trade capacities.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin emphasized the significance of the accord, calling it a stabilizing force amidst global protectionism. Both nations aim to scrap mobile roaming charges and ensure a strong intellectual property regime, underpinning further investments.