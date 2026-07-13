European Markets in Flux: Middle East Tensions and Earnings Season Loom

European shares were steady on Monday as investors monitored Middle East tensions and awaited the earnings season for renewed market momentum.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground after experiencing its sharpest weekly loss since April, with recent U.S.-Iran tensions tempering hopes for a near-term end to hostilities.

Oil prices increased by over 4.8% due to continued conflict uncertainty, boosting energy stocks by 2.2% while defense shares saw a decline. Travel and leisure shares were down amid declines in global tech stocks, with SK Hynix dropping 15.4% following its Nasdaq debut.