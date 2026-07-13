European Markets in Flux: Middle East Tensions and Earnings Season Loom
European shares were stable on Monday amid rising Middle East tensions and anticipation of the earnings season. The STOXX 600 index remained flat, showing mixed performances across sectors. Oil prices surged while travel, leisure, and tech sectors struggled. Central banks' interest rate decisions remain a focal point as investors await crucial financial reports.
- Country:
- Iran
European shares were steady on Monday as investors monitored Middle East tensions and awaited the earnings season for renewed market momentum.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground after experiencing its sharpest weekly loss since April, with recent U.S.-Iran tensions tempering hopes for a near-term end to hostilities.
Oil prices increased by over 4.8% due to continued conflict uncertainty, boosting energy stocks by 2.2% while defense shares saw a decline. Travel and leisure shares were down amid declines in global tech stocks, with SK Hynix dropping 15.4% following its Nasdaq debut.