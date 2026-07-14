Foreign Meddling in U.S. Elections: New Insights and Controversies

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to discuss declassified intelligence on foreign interference in the 2020 election. Despite his claims of election fraud, courts and audits found no evidence affecting the outcome. An intelligence report found no alteration of the vote, but noted Russian and Iranian influence efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:35 IST
Foreign Meddling in U.S. Elections: New Insights and Controversies
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is expected to address newly declassified intelligence concerning alleged foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. election, a report by MS Now corroborates via two unconfirmed White House sources. Trump, who has consistently echoed claims of election rigging, seeks to bolster federal oversight on election administration.

These efforts are aimed at reshaping the voting process, although legal experts caution that such changes could infringe upon state powers as set by the U.S. Constitution. A 2021 intelligence assessment found no foreign actor successfully altered the technical elements of the 2020 presidential vote, contradicting claims of manipulated results.

The assessment highlighted Russian influence operations authorized by President Vladimir Putin to favor Trump and undermine electoral confidence. Although China considered similar strategies, it refrained from action. Meanwhile, Iran's ‘multi-pronged’ campaign sought to undermine Trump's re-election. This report involved collaborations among the National Intelligence Council and several U.S. intelligence bodies.

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