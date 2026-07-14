Middle East Tensions Ignite Market Volatility
Oil prices soared nearly 9% as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated, affecting global markets. Equity indexes fell globally, with technology shares hit hardest. U.S. Treasury yields rose amid inflation fears. The dollar gained strength, while precious metal prices dropped due to concerns about prolonged high U.S. interest rates.
- Country:
- United States
Oil futures surged nearly 9% on Monday, reflecting jitters in the global markets as tensions reignited between the United States and Iran. The renewed conflict has stifled the passage of goods through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for oil-and-gas shipping worldwide.
On Wall Street, equity markets took a hit as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138.37 points, or 0.3%, with technology shares being the worst-performing sector. Investors offloaded semiconductor and artificial intelligence stocks, impacting major indexes worldwide, including a near 9% drop in South Korea's KOSPI.
With the spike in oil prices fanning inflation concerns, U.S. Treasury yields rose, as did the U.S. dollar, while precious metals like gold and silver saw a decline. The financial world watches closely as geopolitical tensions continue to stir uncertainty in the markets.
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