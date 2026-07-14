Joe Dean's Fairway to Fame: From Delivery Driver to Open Qualifier Champion

Former supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean achieved a remarkable victory at the inaugural Last Chance Qualifier at Royal Birkdale on Monday, clinching the final spot in the 154th Open Championship with a two-under-par round of 68.

As the 268th-ranked golfer, Dean now navigates the challenge of finding accommodation on Merseyside, with Southport hotels fully booked, prompting him to jest about sleeping in his car or pitching a tent by the putting green. His journey from delivering groceries for Morrisons to competing on the DP World Tour highlights a significant career turnaround.

Dean, who turned professional in 2016 and initially made the cut at the Open in Birkdale, revived his career with a runners-up finish at the 2024 Kenya Open. The next two weeks will be busy for Dean, as he is set to marry his caddie, Emily, next Tuesday, just a few days after the prestigious tournament begins its 11th showcase at Birkdale on Thursday.