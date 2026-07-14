Joe Dean's Fairway to Fame: From Delivery Driver to Open Qualifier Champion
Former supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean secures a spot at the 154th Open Championship with a two-under-par 68 at Royal Birkdale. Now facing logistic obstacles on Merseyside, Dean jokes about sleeping in his car. Despite past setbacks, his career rejuvenates following a runners-up finish at the 2024 Kenya Open.
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- United Kingdom
Former supermarket delivery driver Joe Dean achieved a remarkable victory at the inaugural Last Chance Qualifier at Royal Birkdale on Monday, clinching the final spot in the 154th Open Championship with a two-under-par round of 68.
As the 268th-ranked golfer, Dean now navigates the challenge of finding accommodation on Merseyside, with Southport hotels fully booked, prompting him to jest about sleeping in his car or pitching a tent by the putting green. His journey from delivering groceries for Morrisons to competing on the DP World Tour highlights a significant career turnaround.
Dean, who turned professional in 2016 and initially made the cut at the Open in Birkdale, revived his career with a runners-up finish at the 2024 Kenya Open. The next two weeks will be busy for Dean, as he is set to marry his caddie, Emily, next Tuesday, just a few days after the prestigious tournament begins its 11th showcase at Birkdale on Thursday.