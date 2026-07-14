Surge in China’s Exports Driven by Semiconductor Demand and Pre-Tariff Shipping

China's exports defied forecasts in June, as semiconductor demand and pre-tariff shipments to the U.S. bolstered trade figures, even amid geopolitical tensions and economic slowdowns.

The 27% year-on-year rise in exports marked the strongest performance in four months, driven by robust overseas orders for AI products and aggressive pricing strategies from Chinese exporters.

Despite these gains, economic experts remain cautious due to a property slump and international uncertainties, suggesting China may need further policy interventions to maintain growth.