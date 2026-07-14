An unexpected strike hit a U.S. air base in Jordan, with Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly causing a significant stir in international relations. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility, emphasizing a political message over military aggression.

In a statement released by Fars News, the Corps urged Jordanian citizens to campaign for the removal of American troops from their land. This call for action highlights ongoing regional tensions and the sensitive geopolitical landscape around military installations.

The statement reassured Jordanians, declaring Iran holds no grudges against their nation and cherishes the bond between the countries, especially concerning empathy towards Palestinian suffering. This development further complicates Middle East dynamics, underlining historical rivalries and alliances.