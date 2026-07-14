New Zealand-India FTA: A Landmark Pact for Economic Growth and Connectivity

New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, Todd McClay, has expressed optimism about the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), announcing that it is expected to come into effect by the year's end. The agreement sets a target of NZ 7 billion in bilateral trade by 2030, alongside enabling direct flight routes between the two nations within the next couple of years.

During an interview with ANI, McClay described the FTA as a pivotal starting point for boosting economic relations, providing immediate benefits such as zero-duty market access for Indian exporters. McClay highlighted that this landmark agreement, negotiated with Indian Minister Piyush Goyal in nine months, allows India to export products tariff-free to New Zealand from day one.

The agreement is set to enhance Indian exports in sectors including agricultural machinery, automobiles, and chemicals, while 90-95% of New Zealand’s goods will experience either immediate tariff elimination or reductions over several years. McClay also noted Air India and Air New Zealand's commitment to establishing direct flights soon, boosting tourism and bolstering economic connections.

The FTA has progressed smoothly in New Zealand’s Parliament, passing its first reading with significant support. Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historical visit to New Zealand, McClay praised the enhancements in bilateral ties, which now include a Strategic Partnership focusing on trade, defense, climate change, and more.

Addressing the newly forged Strategic Partnership, McClay emphasized the commitment to strengthening supply-chain resilience, which is vital for safeguarding economic security. The FTA also introduces an investment facilitation mechanism to support New Zealand firms in India and encourage Indian investment in New Zealand, further solidifying bilateral relations.

McClay highlighted concerns over rising fuel prices due to West Asia's instability but stressed that enhanced cooperation could develop stronger, resilient supply chains. On broader geopolitical tensions, he advocated for diplomacy, notably between the U.S. and Iran, to ensure stability in global trade routes.

Looking forward, McClay pinpointed deep technology and space industries as promising areas for collaboration. As New Zealand ranks third in global satellite launches, potential cooperation with India in these tech sectors is being explored. McClay acknowledged the significant role of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand society, appreciating their cultural contributions and welcoming the FTA's progression.