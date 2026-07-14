CBSE Updates Language Assessment for Class 10: A New Era Begins

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant change in its assessment policy for Class 10 students, stating that from the academic year 2027-28, the third language (R3) will not be part of the board examination. This decision allows students to undertake the R3 assessment internally, enabling a more flexible approach to language learning.

According to a circular released on July 10, students who do not pass the R3 assessment in Class 10 will receive an opportunity for re-assessment before the final results are declared. The NCERT has made available various R3 Language Learning Resources on its website, aiming to aid students and schools in preparing for this adjustment.

For the incoming Class IX batch of 2026-27, CBSE mandates the study of three languages, with at least two being Indian languages, known as Bhartiya Bhashas, unless specified otherwise. Examples include Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, and regional languages, along with non-native options such as English or French. However, the current system requiring only two languages will persist for students who will be in Class X during 2026-27. The third language will still undergo school-based assessments, but there will be no CBSE board examination for it when these students reach Class X.