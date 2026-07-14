Shaurya Vijay Yatra: A Journey of Valor and National Unity

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra,' a motorcycle expedition that salutes the valiant efforts of Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War. The event took place at the National War Memorial, set to culminate on Kargil Vijay Diwas, July 26.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the expedition, Singh praised the journey's motto, 'One Ride, One Nation, One Salute,' as an embodiment of national unity and respect for the armed forces. He emphasized the Yatra's role in preserving the legacy of India's brave martyrs across generations.

Singh recalled the extraordinary valor demonstrated by troops at extreme altitudes during the Kargil conflict. He described Operation Vijay as a chapter in military history characterized by unmatched courage and patriotism, with lessons enduring both nationally and internationally.

The Shaurya Vijay Yatra spans 1,900 kilometers over 13 days, beginning at the National War Memorial, traversing through regions of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh, and concluding at the Kargil War Memorial. Singh expressed confidence that the journey would stir patriotic spirit and perpetuate the memory of the Kargil martyrs.

The 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay, which saw the Indian Armed Forces triumph over Pakistani forces in the Kargil conflict, is being marked by this expedition. It not only commemorates a military victory but serves as a reminder of India's steadfast commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and honor.