Tensions in the Strait: Oil Prices Soar Amid US-Iran Conflict

Oil prices surged nearly 3% due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, with markets reacting to the U.S. naval blockade and attacks. Brent crude futures rose significantly, and tanker movements in the strait are at a two-month low, sparking supply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:12 IST
Tensions in the Strait: Oil Prices Soar Amid US-Iran Conflict
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On Tuesday, oil prices surged to a four-week high, climbing nearly 3% as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated in the critical Strait of Hormuz. The latest developments saw the U.S. reinstating a naval blockade and military strikes, causing market uncertainty about the energy supply chain.

Brent crude futures rose $1.90, reaching $85.20 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased to $80.05. The spike follows a significant 9.6% surge in the previous session, marking the most considerable daily gain since May 2020. The situation intensified after two UAE tankers were attacked, further impacting tanker traffic.

Market analysts highlight the crucial role of tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that disruptions could drive oil prices higher. As geopolitical tensions persist, the oil market faces increased volatility, with observers closely monitoring the region's developments for any impacts on global oil supply stability.

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