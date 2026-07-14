European International School Ho Chi Minh City Celebrates Stellar IB Diploma Results

The European International School Ho Chi Minh City (EIS) has once again distinguished itself as a leading IB institution, celebrating remarkable results for its Class of 2026. With an average IB score of 33.5 and a perfect pass rate, EIS underscores its dedication to holistic education.

The school provides a cohesive learning journey from the Primary Years Programme through to the Diploma Programme, avoiding any shift between educational philosophies. This continuity allows for in-depth understanding and personalised education, which empowers students to achieve both personal and academic excellence.

Guided by the Co-Head leadership of Jo Roberts and Ben Armstrong, EIS focuses on nurturing students' strengths and preparing them for global futures. The school's commitment to supporting students' aspirations while maintaining community values remains central to its mission.