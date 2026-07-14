GK E-Vehicle Industries Celebrates Major Milestone with 5,000th Electric Three-Wheeler

GK E-Vehicle Industries, headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, marked a monumental milestone with the release of its 5,000th electric three-wheeler. This achievement underscores the company's ascendancy as a major player in Central India's burgeoning electric vehicle manufacturing sector.

During a ceremony at the Raipur manufacturing facility, the 5,000th vehicle was ceremoniously flagged off by GK Group Director Amar Parwani. Attendees included other group directors, senior leadership, and production team members, celebrating the collective efforts that have driven the company's rapid rise to prominence.

With an extensive network of 27 dealerships and 36 customer touchpoints, GK E-Vehicle Industries has fortified its retail presence across Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region. Looking ahead, the company is poised to expand into Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, further bolstering its position in the electric vehicle market. Director Amar Parwani expressed pride in reaching this milestone and emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and the 'Made in Chhattisgarh' vision.