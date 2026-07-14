JPMorgan Thrives with Record Profits Amid Dealmaking Boom

JPMorgan Chase posted record profits for the second quarter, buoyed by strong performance in investment banking and trading divisions. The bank's profit reached $21.2 billion, up from $14.99 billion the previous year, propelled by a booming deals market and active trading in volatile markets.

The global mergers and acquisitions space surpassed $3 trillion, stimulating one of banks' major revenue streams: advising on big-ticket deals. Despite brief concerns stemming from geopolitical tensions and AI's impact on software sectors, investor enthusiasm quickly rebounded.

JPMorgan's strong position in global investment banking was further solidified by key roles in major transactions, such as advising on the landmark mergers involving NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy, along with Alphabet's equity offering. The equity and fixed-income trading divisions also delivered substantial revenue increases amidst fluctuating market conditions.