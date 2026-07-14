Maharashtra ATS Probes Terror Links of 66 Pune Residents With Pakistani Gangster

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has launched an investigation into 66 Pune residents suspected of having connections with Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti. The probe involves the use of social media for radicalization. ATS warns against online interactions with unknown entities, highlighting potential threats to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:16 IST
Maharashtra ATS Probes Terror Links of 66 Pune Residents With Pakistani Gangster
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has embarked on a significant investigation, interrogating 66 individuals from Pune district linked to Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti. The ongoing inquiry is a coordinated effort with the Pune City Police Commissionerate, Pune Rural Police, and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

According to sources, the questioning began early at 7:00 am, amid suspicions that Bhatti had leveraged social media channels to radicalize young Indians and incite anti-national activities. This step marks a critical phase in a broader state-wide campaign launched by Maharashtra ATS on July 10, targeting 102 individuals connected to Bhatti's online influence.

Preliminary investigations highlight Bhatti's alleged use of multiple and fake accounts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp. The network reportedly exploited sensitive social issues to foment unrest among economically vulnerable youth. Moreover, it is suspected of gathering sensitive data, trafficking drugs, and establishing sleeper cells threatening national security. ATS has cautioned citizens about the dangers of social media interactions with strangers and urged parents to monitor their children's online behavior closely, promising stringent action against those undermining national safety.

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