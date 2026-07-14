Oil Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Strikes Push Prices Up

Oil prices are once again on the ascent as tensions rise between Iran and the US, jeopardizing the interim peace agreement and paving the way for a renewal of hostilities. With the Strait of Hormuz returning to the global stage, President Donald Trump has reinstated a blockade, threatening a steep 20 percent transit fee on cargo.

Benchmark Brent crude has surged to USD 86 per barrel, with US-based West Texas Intermediate reaching USD 80—a peak not seen in a month. The spike in crude prices threatens to reverse a recent dip in gasoline costs, a dip that followed a memorandum of understanding hoping to cement peace between Iran and the US.

The latest skirmishes, including Iranian attacks on tankers and reciprocal US actions, have cast doubts over the region's stability. With US inflation data pending, any relief from June's gasoline price drop seems short-lived amid tensions. Iranian-supported Houthi strikes against Saudi Arabia, breaking a four-year peace, and Iranian targeting of US bases further intensify the conflict.

Adding to the economic anxiety, US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller urged caution against repeat inflation errors of the past, alluding to challenges faced during the post-Covid recovery. This concern grows for President Trump, who is pressing oil companies to lower gasoline prices amid impending mid-term elections, directing the Justice Department to investigate pricing strategies.